238 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths reported in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - Four more people have died in South Carolina because of the coronavirus, according to a report from health officials on Friday.
The South Carolina death toll has reached 320.
Officials also announced 238 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 7,367.
Officials reported that a COVID-19 positive York County resident died in Fort Mill late Monday afternoon. DHEC also notified officials that another resident York County resident died at a Charlotte Hospital with complications related to COVID 19.
The total number of S.C. cases in the WBTV viewing area by county include:
- Chester County: 40 cases
- Chesterfield County: 72 cases
- Lancaster County: 105 total cases
- York County: 232 cases
Health officials Monday released new graphs showing trends in reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the last 28- and 14-days, respectively.
The projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 1,000 new cases per week by mid-May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 9,652 confirmed cases on May 23.
For the latest information about bed utilization rates, testing, telehealth options and more, please visit our website at scdhec.gov/COVID-19.
DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.
Based on the available symptom onset data officials have for 5,087 of the individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, DHEC estimates that as of May 4, 81 percent of individuals have recovered from the illness and 19 percent remain ill.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.