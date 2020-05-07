Myers Park & South Pointe to play first ever high school football game in Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - History will be made on September 5th as Myers Park and South Pointe will play the first ever high school football game in the 24 year history of Bank of America Stadium. Certainly a night that neither of these teams or communities will ever forget.
“I appreciate what the Panthers have done,” said Myers Park head coach Scott Chadwick. “They’re not just going to get us off the bus and get us on the field and play, they’re giving us the whole Sunday experience. We’re going to dress in the locker rooms. We’re going to get to run through the tunnel. It’s something these guys will remember for the rest of their lives.”
Myers Park and South Pointe have had a lot of success over the years with a lot of great players. That’s one reason they were picked for this historic game. But probably an even bigger reason was the support they get from their communities. But the potential to get people there who are not even fans of either program is there because of the date of the contest.
“The Panthers were smart to put it on Saturday night, Labor Day weekend, ” said coach Chadwick. “It’s the only game in town, only game in either state, and that opens it up to a lot of people within this region that can attend. We have developed a tremendous support between our students, our community, our alumni. We probably won’t pack Bank of America Stadium but there will be a lot of green in that stadium that night.”
Of course, there is a chance this game might not happen if things don’t change with this pandemic. But the release of this game could provide a boost to all involved.
“I think it gives people a little bit of hope of what’s out there and some of the potential things we may get to experience,” said coach. “But at the same time, I’d be distinguish if I didn’t say that there is a little bit of uncertainty that not only this but the other games are going to come off as well.”
All we can do now is hope that COVID-19 does not take this potential great moment from all of us.
“I think it will be a big time showcase for North Carolina and South Carolina high school football.”
