Mecklenburg County leaders prepare for gradual reopening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County leaders went over what will be the same and what will be different Friday when Phase 1 of the reopening of the state begins.
Phase one is different from the “stay at home” order in that it allows people to leave home for nonessential good and services, allows people to go outdoors following social distancing, opens childcare centers and encourages North Carolinians to wear cloth coverings on their faces.
The following doesn’t change Friday: hand hygiene should be practiced. Restaurants and bars, fitness facilities and playgrounds will still be closed.
On Thursday, WBTV learned more than 36,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mecklenburg County, a little more than 3 percent of the county’s population.
The next testing phase will be a massive leap.
Over the next 30 days, leaders say they want to test another 5 percent of the population, more than 50,000 additional people.
Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris cautioned residents that with increased testing, the county is bound to see more cases of COVID-19 reported.
However, in one of the county's long-term care facilities, there has been a positive trend.
“We did have, what I consider, a huge success yesterday,” Harris said. “One of our long term care facilities is no longer in outbreak status. They have gone 28 days without a new case. I do believe that’s an incredible success for us.”
Hospitalizations have continued a slight decline, a trend that is headed in the right direction.
However, health officials did mention a disproportionate number of coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg County’s Latino community.
They expect to release that data on Friday.
