Man with mental disability missing in Fairfield County

RIDGEWAY, S.C. (WIS) - Police need the public’s help to find a missing man from Fairfield County, South Carolina.
Jesus Cruz, 63, was last seen Tuesday, May 5 around 11:30 a.m. leaving his home on Old Brick Store Road in Ridgeway, the Sheriff’s Office said. His house is just off Longtown Road near the Longtown Presbyterian Church.
Cruz was riding a black bicycle with a basket on the front.
Officials describe Cruz as a Hispanic man who is 5-foot-6-inches tall and 145 pounds. He has brown eyes, black/gray hair and a black/gray mustache.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts and tennis shoes.
Deputies say Cruz is “mentally handicapped and has difficulty communicating/interpreting information.”
Cruz often goes to the Dollar General in Ridgeway and Walmart in Camden, investigators said. Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call the Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.