Chesterfield County man missing for nearly two weeks

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A Chesterfield County man has been missing for nearly two weeks and deputies are asking for the public’s help finding him.
Joseph Dixon, who also goes by “Tater," was last seen on April 24 on Hartsville Ruby Road at Hawkins Road in Chesterfield County.
Dixon, 27, is described as being around 5′9″ and 160 pounds.
Deputies are asking anyone who spoke with Dixon on or before Friday, April 24 to call the sheriff’s office at 843-623-2101, dispatch at 843-623-6838 or the tip line at 843-287-8072.
“The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is following up on every lead, but we still need your help,” deputies say.
No further information was provided.
