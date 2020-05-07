Major push in COVID-19 testing as Avery County begins to reopen

NEWLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A day after officials in Avery County ended some of the strictest COVID-19 rules regarding tourists, a major push is underway to test as many residents as possible.
A drive through testing setup was placed outside of the health department on Thursday, and hundreds came out to be tested.
There was no requirement to be feeling ill to be able to get tested.
“We’re testing anybody that drives through the line,” said Mason Gardner.
As of Thursday afternoon, no one in the county had tested positive for COVID-19 but officials say they are resigned to the fact that eventually, someone will.
“I look for some of them to be positive," County Manager Phillip Barrier said.
Officials want to have as much data as possible as the reopening of the economy begins.
For the past month, short term rentals anywhere in Avery County were not allowed and property owners who spend the night out of county would have to spend 14 days in quarantine when they returned.
Keeping the door closed to visitors may have played a big part in keeping positive cases at zero, according to officials.
However, they also say it’s time to open the door.
“(It’s) not just the key to our economy, it is our economy," Barrier said.
On Friday, Phase one of the reopening will begin.
Officials say they will monitor the COVID-19 situation and let the data dictate how quickly the county can progress in the reopening.
