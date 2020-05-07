Local nursing home gets help from SCDHEC’s new testing plan

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -South Carolina will be testing every nursing home employee and resident for COVID-19.
That adds up to about 40,000 people.
South Carolina health leaders announced the extensive new plan Wednesday.
In a board meeting on Thursday, the SCDHEC Director of Public Health Dr. Joan Duwve said people in nursing homes make up about 28 percent of deaths in South Carolina.
That is why she believes testing needs to expand to these places. The plan is to start testing in waves, beginning on Monday.
There are 194 nursing homes total but the first wave will focus on 74 of them, about 15,000 people. Twenty-seven of those are considered to have “heightened risks." The other 47 volunteered to test.
Rock Hill Post Acute Care Center is on the list to receive testing.
According to the latest numbers from SCDHEC, the center has one coronavirus case.
Executive Director Kate Johnson said more testing will have a positive impact on her facility.
She said the new tests will be used in a different way.
The tests will help them conserve personal protective equipment by getting patients out of isolation faster.
The facility will be able to rule out patients with coronavirus symptoms who do not test positive.
Dr. Duwve says that it will give families peace of mind.
“We are ready to help long care facilities to help protect this vulnerable population and the important critical staff who care for them,” Duwve said.
Johnson said everyone at the nursing home has been extremely supportive.
Staff and residents alike have been requesting tests.
Johnson told WBTV that all the staff and residents have been tested since the week started.
The state has found one hurdle.
This testing is not actually required.
Not everyone has to participate. So, the DHEC board is looking into whether it can legally mandate the testing.
”The test does help us decide how best to prevent ongoing transmission in our nursing facilities,” Duwve said. "So if we don’t know who has COVID-19 then we can’t stop the transmission inside these facilities.”
DHEC wants to finish testing all nursing homes by the end of the month.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.