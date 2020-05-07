High school senior, mother say large group of armed people, including off-duty deputy, terrorized them in their home

Lea says at some point the group realized they were at the wrong residence and started disbanding, but by that time the Pender County Sheriff's Office was called to the disturbance. Two deputies arrived to talk with the Shepards. Lea notes the group of people, including those who were armed, returned and followed the deputies to the Shepards’ property. According to Lea, the deputies took no names of those in the group and didn't investigate the situation. A captain who arrived on scene also did not take any action. Lea says the same captain returned to the Shepards’ property the next day on his own, indicated it would be complicated to arrest anyone, but said he'd "look into it."