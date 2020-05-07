30-foot-long wall of flowers dedicated to healthcare workers in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nurses at Atrium Hospital were greeted with a 30-foot long wall filled with more than 600 bouquets of flowers just for them.
This was the brainchild of the Belk Corporation as a way to show their appreciation for all the hard work these healthcare providers do.
It was a sight that took many of the nurses at Atrium Health by surprise Thursday afternoon. A wall over six feet high, 30-feet long in their parking lot covered in flowers.
“It warms my heart." said Leslie Riggs with the Belk corporation. "It’s exciting, it’s beautiful. And it’s truly truly just giving. Its something they can take home as a reminder.”
Hundreds and hundreds of individual bouquets draped the six-foot wall. It was long enough to just about get all of your steps on your pedometer in for the day.
Many marveled saying it was a work of art that these healthcare workers get to take home with them.
“It has been absolutely overwhelming to see the outpouring of love and support that the community has shown for our teammates.” said Vicki Block with Atrium.
It wasn’t as easy as just walking up and grabbing one of the 600 flowers off the wall, as there seemed to be a science to it.
Some took from the front straight away.
“Because it’s the most beautiful one.” said one nurse as she grabbed one of the first bouquets on the wall.
Others walked the entire length before picking out just the right one.
And it wasn’t just happening at Atrium Health. The same event was going on over at Novant Health as well at the same time.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.