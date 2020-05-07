CIAA commissioner talks about moving forward during a global pandemic

CHARLOTTE, NC - (WBTV) - CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams is talking about how the organization will move forward in the midst of a global pandemic.
McWilliams says the CIAA has been through ups and downs before and will get through this, but it may not be easy.
“Everyday it’s on my mind,” McWilliams said. “I’m trying to figure out the best way to mange the expectation from the worst to the worst to the best to the best.”
The CIAA consists of 12 schools located in five different states. States control the restrictions placed on mass gatherings during this pandemic. That could make it difficult to create a sports schedule.
“We can plan a tournament,” McWilliams said. “But if our schools are not able to run and bring their teams back - then it makes it really challenging.”
The popular athletic organization did cancel its spring championships because of COVID-19. The commissioner doesn’t know what the other championships will look like.
Football and basketball championships are the most profitable. The CIAA depends on tickets and its sponsorships to stay afloat. McWilliams says so far the organization is not struggling.
“We will end the year positive,” McWilliams said. “But now we have to figure out how we get through the next year or two back on the potential loss.”
CIAA did receive about $191,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program. McWilliams says that helped.
The Commissioner says communication also helps in these uncertain times. She is in constant communication with CIAA leaders about next steps. She is also in communication with the student athletes. She says they have lots of questions but are resilient.
“They’re upbeat but at the same time,” McWilliams said. “Particularly those who are seniors and those who are incoming seniors and those who missed the entire spring semester. I think we have all had our ups and downs of what morning looks like, but really trying to be positioned and look on the bright side of how we will be moving forward together whether we have sports or not.”
CIAA’s basketball tournament will be in Baltimore next year. McWilliams says fundraising has stopped for the time being but they are still planning.
“There’s been conversation with the venue,” the commissioner said. “If there is a tournament - what restrictions and what do you know that we can and cannot do in the venue - that could change.”
McWilliams says whatever CIAA decides to do - she is confident it will be done well.
