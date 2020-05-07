Charlotte Motor Speedway to host graduations for Cabarrus Co. high schools in June

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Motor Speedway is going to host drive-in and drive-thru graduations for students at Cabarrus County high schools in June.
With area schools closed for the remainder of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the speedway is partnering with Cabarrus County Schools and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction to give high school seniors this first-of-its-kind commencement for the state.
Students from all 10 Cabarrus County high schools, representing more than 2,300 graduates in the 2020 senior class, will take part in individual ceremonies over a two-day period of June 12-13.
To comply with recommended social distancing practices, each graduate and his or her immediate family will be invited to enter the speedway infield and park in front of the 16,000-square-foot Speedway TV, where a commencement address will be broadcast drive-in movie style.
Families and guests will be limited to one car per graduate and required to remain in the vehicle along with the student.
Following the graduation message, cars will be directed onto the track for a commencement processional to the start/finish line, where each graduate will receive his or her diploma, live on Speedway TV.
Graduates will remain in their cars and proceed on the legendary track through Turns 1 and 2 before exiting the speedway along the backstretch.
Only vehicles with a graduating senior will be allowed in the infield and spectators will not be allowed in the grandstands per guidelines from the Cabarrus Health Alliance to limit large gatherings.
The Cabarrus County Schools graduation schedule is as follows:
Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College High School 8:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020
Performance Learning Center 8:45 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020
Cabarrus Early College of Technology 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020
Central Cabarrus High School 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020
Cox Mill High School 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020
Hickory Ridge High School 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020
Jay M. Robinson High School 9:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020
Mount Pleasant High School 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020
Northwest Cabarrus High School 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020
Concord High School 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020
Parents and students are advised to visit www.cabarrus.k12.nc.us/cabcograds20 for further graduation details.
