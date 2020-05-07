Charlotte high school sweethearts have special-themed prom for two

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are no official proms for high schools around North Carolina, but that didn’t stop Noah from surprising his girlfriend Natalie with a “Prom for Two” once South Mecklenburg High School’s was canceled.
Natalie will be a freshman at North Carolina State University in the fall. Noah will be at UNC Chapel Hill.
Noah’s proud mom, Vanessia took the two to a lake in a Charlotte neighborhood for traditional prom photos. There his mom had set up Cookout trays and Cheerwine floats.
This was the same spot of their first date.
After that, they came to his house when his family had transformed the sunroom into a prom dance room. The theme? Phantom of the Opera: Masks and Gloves.
