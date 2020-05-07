Catawba College plans fall re-opening for students

Dr. Clapp also said that 2020 graduating seniors will hold their commencement ceremonies later this year, with the College working toward a date in August, since graduates prefer that month. “For now, please accept my words of congratulations,” he said, addressing graduates. “On behalf of all of the Catawba community, the faculty who have taught you, the staff who have served you in a variety of capacities, the fans who have cheered you on the field or court or pool, at the presentations you have made, as you have represented Catawba, fellow classmates with whom you have shared all kind of experiences…on behalf of these and family members who have made the journey with you, I extend congratulations,” he said.