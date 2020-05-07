Carolina Panthers to unveil schedule for 2020 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers are set to unveil their schedule for the 2020 NFL season.
The team will release the schedule at 7:30 p.m. on Panthers.com and team social media channels.
Fans will be able to purchase single-game tickets for the 2020 season beginning at 8 p.m. Find out more about where to buy tickets and the 2020 NFL refund policy here.
The Panthers 2020 opponents have already been announced. The team, as always, will face their NFC South rivals, the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons and now Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The team will also play against the AFC West, including a trip to Kansas City to play Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl champion Chiefs. The team will host the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos at home, while traveling to Los Angeles to face the Chargers.
Carolina also faces off against the NFC North, hosting the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions while traveling to play the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.
The Panthers will also host the Arizona Cardinals, and travel to face former Head Coach Ron Rivera and the Washington Redskins.
The NFL currently expects and is planning for a full 2020 NFL season. However, if a game is cancelled and cannot be replayed, or is played under a condition that prevents fans from attending, automatic refunds for the full amount of the voided tickets will be provided by the NFL’s Licensed primary and most secondary channels within thirty days of the decision.
