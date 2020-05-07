Atrium Health unveils COVID-Safe for Employers to help organizations return to work safely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Atrium Health is now offering nationally-leading and innovative COVID-Safe for Employers solutions to organizations and companies, as well as high-quality and reliable antibody testing across the Charlotte region.
In order to help decrease the economic impact of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Atrium Health is helping organizations reopen as quickly and safely as possible by providing critical assistance with employee COVID-19 planning, screening and testing.
Through several hundred practices, Atrium Health will also provide fast, reliable and high-quality antibody testing to determine if a person has previously had COVID-19.
COVID-Safe for Employers
As the most integrated health system in the Southeast, with nearly 40 hospitals and 900 care locations, Atrium Health is uniquely positioned to partner with companies and organizations to provide invaluable worksite guidance, protocols and services related to a COVID-Safe for Employers environment.
Atrium Health will assist businesses as they seek ways to safely re-open the workplace with screening for employees and subsequent testing as needed.
Atrium Health will also supply educational materials and treatments, as well as testing for employees who may have been exposed to people who are or have been COVID-positive while at work.
“As we begin to enter this next phase of addressing the realities of coronavirus, Atrium Health is partnering with businesses across our region to provide expert clinical guidance and advice to help safely restore a sense of normalcy,” said Dr. Scott Rissmiller, executive vice president and chief physician executive at Atrium Health. “Atrium Health is bringing innovative treatments, implementing extensive safety measures and expanding our care to patients across this region to provide health, hope, and healing – for all.”
Companies and organizations interested in learning more about Atrium Health’s innovative COVID-Safe for Employers solutions can email COVID19rtw@atriumhealth.org.
High-Quality and Reliable Antibody Testing
Atrium Health will also begin to provide fast, reliable and high-quality antibody testing to determine if a person has previously had COVID-19. The presence of antibodies in a person’s blood can help in determining a person’s immune response and can also support future research to establish clinical guidelines to improve public health.
As one of the only health systems in the nation to have its own in-house lab to test for COVID-19, test results are typically available within 24 hours, up to three days faster than others, and will be easy for patients to access as part of their health record that are available online or as part of the MyAtriumHealth app.
“We are still learning the full capability of what antibody testing can provide, but if we’re able to test for coronavirus antibodies now, it can help as we interpret the data over time and allow us to make informed decision with results as we advise patients on the next steps as we learn more about this disease,” said Dr. Suzanna Fox, deputy chief physician and senior medical director of Atrium Health’s women’s service line.
As a first step in antibody testing, Atrium Health will immediately begin pilot testing its employees next week. Results from this internal employee testing pilot will be used to deploy high-quality and reliable testing available for both existing and new patients at hundreds of Atrium Health primary care, women’s care, Levine Children’s and urgent care practices in the weeks ahead.
Existing and new patients wanting antibody testing can call an Atrium Health practice for more information, including upcoming availability and scheduling.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.