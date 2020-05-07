‘All Things Possible’ donates wheelchair-compatible vans to two families

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Acts of kindness are still on display despite the challenges people face during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A very generous donation is making it much easier for two families to travel around Charlotte.
Those families received a wheelchair-compatible van. Hendrick Honda of Charlotte and All Things Possible Medical Fundraising helped make the donation possible.
The families were relieved and excited when they got into the cars for the first time.
The new wheelchair-compatible van makes life easier for those families, and it has taken some weight off their shoulders.
One of the girls, Trinity, was born prematurely, and it caused her brain to be underdeveloped, causing Quadriplegic Spastic Cerebral Palsy. So, she’s confined to a wheelchair.
Her mother, Vernessa Bowles, said Trinity had been lifting her 13-year-old daughter and her wheelchair in and out of the car every day, several times a day.
Bowles said she also just needed peace of mind, and a vehicle that she was sure was safe for her daughter, and is comfortable.
These wheelchair-compatible vans are capable of everything the two families need and are complete with a motorized ramp and multiple safety belt.
“(Trinity) remains joyful and cheerful with everything we go through,” Bowles said. “She told me when she saw the van, ‘Ma, you don’t have to pick me up anymore. You don’t have to be tired anymore.’ With everything going on andd everything we’re experiencing, I hope people look at this with a glimmer of hope and a sign that God still cares about us, and that he’s always with us and is going to take care of us, and there are still kind people in the world.”
Hendrick Honda wholesaled these vans to “All Things Possible Medical Fundraising” but they still need your help and donations to continue to provide this service to families who need it.
To help families in need, donate here.
