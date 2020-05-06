71-year-old rescue worker dies during search for Rowan Co. man at N.C. waterfall

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) - A search for a Western North Carolina hiker who had fallen into the water near a waterfall has resumed.
The search turned deadly Tuesday when a longtime member of the rescue squad, 71-year-old Eldon Jamison, fell from a rope and was killed, Jackson County officials said.
Jackson County Public Information Officer Kelly Donaldson said the search for the hiker began Monday night when Emergency Management officials received a call at about 9 p.m. from Transylvania County.
They reported the hiker, identified as Chandler Manuel, 24, from Rockwell, had fallen into the water at the base of Whitewater Falls.
Jackson County Emergency Management, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office and fire department, a swift water rescue dive team from Henderson County, along with other public safety departments from surrounding areas joined the search.
During the search, a rugged remote high line operations rappelling team was searching for Manuel.
Eldon Jameson fell from a rope during search operation and did not survive the fall, Donaldson said.
His body was retrieved from the bottom of the falls at 4:15 p.m. by a National Guard N.C. Heart helicopter team, according to Donaldson.
Jamison was a 40-plus year member of the Glenville-Cashiers Rescue Squad. He was a widower, and father of three children.
Ten other search team members were below the falls, while eight others were on their way down to the falls at the time of the incident, Donaldson said.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is investigating the incident, which is standard when a death occurs in the line of duty, Donaldson said.
The Glenville-Cashiers Rescue Squad and other responders worked to locate Manuel until storms came in around 1 a.m., Donaldson said.
They resumed the search Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.