Virtual Joggy with the Piggy produces real winners

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - With the Jiggy with the Piggy Festival cancelled this year, the City of Kannapolis hosted a virtual Jiggy with the Piggy last weekend. Participants dressed in their Jiggiest costumes, created Zucchini 600 cars, participated in a Jiggy-themed Virtual Escape Room, and much more!
Participants submitted their photos through social media and competed for prizes.
The winners, by categories, are as follows:
Zucchini 600, presented by the 600 Festival & the Cabarrus Convention & Visitors Bureau
- Most Nutritious Car: Payton Rutherford, 9
- Most Creative Car: Aaron Rutherford, 11
Jiggiest Costumes:
- 1st Place: Becca Russel
- 2nd Place: Payton Rutherford
- 3rd Pace: Linda Griffin
Virtual Escape Room Winners:
- Tiffany Lambert
- Ronald Freeman
- Sam DesRocher
For more about Jiggy with the Piggy, visit jiggywiththepiggy.com.
