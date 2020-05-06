Virtual Joggy with the Piggy produces real winners

Payton Rutherford and her dog show off their jiggiest costumes. (Source: City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant | May 6, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT - Updated May 6 at 7:24 AM

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - With the Jiggy with the Piggy Festival cancelled this year, the City of Kannapolis hosted a virtual Jiggy with the Piggy last weekend. Participants dressed in their Jiggiest costumes, created Zucchini 600 cars, participated in a Jiggy-themed Virtual Escape Room, and much more!

Participants submitted their photos through social media and competed for prizes.

The winners, by categories, are as follows:

Zucchini 600, presented by the 600 Festival & the Cabarrus Convention & Visitors Bureau

  • Most Nutritious Car: Payton Rutherford, 9
  • Most Creative Car: Aaron Rutherford, 11

Jiggiest Costumes:

  • 1st Place: Becca Russel
  • 2nd Place: Payton Rutherford
  • 3rd Pace: Linda Griffin

Virtual Escape Room Winners:

  • Tiffany Lambert
  • Ronald Freeman
  • Sam DesRocher

For more about Jiggy with the Piggy, visit jiggywiththepiggy.com.

