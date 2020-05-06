Toyota of N Charlotte’s tips for using cruise control safely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -
When it comes to using cruise control, a lot of drivers assume that it’s as simple as pressing a button and hitting the road. However, a lot more goes into using this handy feature than just turning it on and sitting back. You should actually be putting some thought into using cruise control, and Toyota of N Charlotte is here with a quick guide to help you do it. Check out our tips below and hit the highway with confidence.
A N. Charlotte Toyota guide to cruise control
Tip 1: Know when it’s appropriate to use cruise control.
Contrary to what some believe, you can’t just turn on cruise control whenever you want. It’s best utilized when you have open stretches of road (aka the highway). When you drive the highway, you can pretty much choose a speed and stick to it for a while. Conversely, when you drive in urban or suburban areas you face stoplights, stop signs, pedestrians, and traffic. You really have no need for cruise control in these types of driving situations because it’s too stop-and-go.
Tip 2: Mind the weather.
You should also be mindful of the weather when using cruise control in your N Charlotte Toyota. It’s not safe to use this feature in rain, snow, ice, or sleet. In these conditions, the roads are wet and slippery, and you need to maintain complete control over your vehicle to avoid an accident. When you use cruise control, you tend to react more slowly. You need to be able to come to sudden stops, move out of the way of vehicles, and regain traction should your wheels start to slide.
Tip 3: Don’t use it in tricky terrain.
You also need to be cautious about the types of terrain you’re using cruise control in. Hills and mountainous terrain are a no-go when it comes to this feature, and you should also avoid using it when you’re driving on roads that are winding or have sharp turns. When you set cruise control, your vehicle just knows to maintain a specific speed. It doesn’t take into account that it should slow down for sharp turns or downhill slopes. You need to be in control to safely navigate these types of drive time situations.
Tip 4: Avoid this feature in traffic.
You should never use cruise control in traffic, even if you are on the highway. Traffic calls for stop-and-go and the ability to take sudden and instant actions. If there are a lot of vehicles around you or you’re driving in traffic, stick to manually controlling your vehicle.
Get more tips from Toyota of N Charlotte
