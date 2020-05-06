Toyota of N Charlotte’s tips for using cruise control safely

You should also be mindful of the weather when using cruise control in your N Charlotte Toyota. It’s not safe to use this feature in rain, snow, ice, or sleet. In these conditions, the roads are wet and slippery, and you need to maintain complete control over your vehicle to avoid an accident. When you use cruise control, you tend to react more slowly. You need to be able to come to sudden stops, move out of the way of vehicles, and regain traction should your wheels start to slide.