Thanking Healthcare Workers With E-Cards

Nobody ever said the healthcare industry was an easy profession. Long hours, little sleep and now battling a worldwide pandemic.
But the community is rising up to support these war-weary professionals.
“We’re also seeing the best side of our community, that giving spirit." said Sharon Harrington, senior director of Novant Health Foundation. “Some folks give words of thanks, some give meals, some give flowers. So we love that we’re seeing the best side of our community."
Hundreds of meals have been delivered to hospitals in just the Charlotte area alone. Folks in their cars with horns blaring to let front-line medical workers know they’re appreciated in Fort Mill, and now a new way to send good vibes to those who have been wearing hospital scrubs for days on end.
“We thought let’s make technology our friend.” exclaimed Harrington.
Novant Healthcare who runs Presbyterian Hospital in the Elizabeth neighborhood, set up a page on their website where you can go on and upload a short video, text or an e-card to your favorite hospital staffer. The thought is you can let them know how much you appreciate what they’re doing, and understand the risk they’re taking. You can also send a message to the general mailbox so all the staff gets to feel the warmth of a friendly smile.
According to Harrington, it’s a heartwarming way to give back. “They can use this e-card, and they can send a thank you, and how are you doing, and I love you, to a patient, to a team member that’s on the front line.”
For a medical professional who’s working so many hours their days seem to be blending together. This, to coin an old phrase, is just what the doctor ordered.
“They need us each and every day to lift them up and say thank you.”
In just 48hours, they’ve already have over a thousand messages come in through the e-card system. If you’d like to send an e-card, you can go to their website at www.NovantHealth.org/sendcard.
