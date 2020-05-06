Six displaced after Kannapolis home catches fire

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Six people are now homeless after food left cooking in a Kannapolis kitchen caused their house to go up in flames.
The fire came in Wednesday evening on the 2400 block of Florida Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
Everybody escaped without injury, and firefighters controlled the blaze soon after.
Damage to the home was estimated to be around $50,000, and the American Red Cross is assisting the six people displaced.
