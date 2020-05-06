Shops preparing to reopen on Friday as Phase 1 of N.C. plan takes effect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many businesses across the Queen City are preparing to re-open at 5 p.m. on Friday, when Phase 1 of Governor Roy Cooper’s plan to re-open the economy goes into effect.
Retail stores are busy preparing to have customers inside of their shops once again, while also taking steps to make sure you feel safe if you come through the door.
The Buttercup opened in Myers Park in 1975. Since then, it has weathered many economic storms.
“1987, 2008 and then here we are in 2020,” Kim Gordon, owner of The Buttercup, said.
Coronavirus has taught them how to adapt.
“That extra service of helping them pick out a gift without having to physically come in,” she said.
At 5 p.m. on Friday, these retailers can re-open at 50% occupancy.
The owners of Vestique in Dilworth are figuring out what that looks like at their store.
“We will allow around 20 people, that’s including our employees, and we will play it by ear see how that goes and if we need to pull back we can," co-owner Morgan Lashley said.
They are also offering private shopping events after hours.
“If you would feel more comfortable when the store is closed for you and a few of your girlfriends to come in and shop,” co-owner Caroline Dunham said.
Savvy Bride Boutique in South End is getting ready to open in a new space with new restrictions.
“We’re only gonna have three of those fitting rooms open for the time being so we can ensure everyone is spaced out," manager Michael Walker said.
In a time of uncertainty for brides, they want to provide peace.
“I think this whole thing just shows the tenacity of small business owners,” Walker said.
Each shop says they will be wiping down anything customers touch.
It's a step towards a new normal that they are excited to take...
“We couldn’t do it without our customers I mean we wouldn’t be here without our customers,” Gordon said.
The Buttercup is also offering touch-less transactions and if you’re more comfortable picking up curbside they will still be offering that.
