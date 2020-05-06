School food workers and bus drivers honored in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Food service workers for the Hickory City Schools took a short break Monday morning as officials and others honored them for their work during the COVID-19 crisis.
“They’ve done a tremendous job,” said School Board Chairman Bryan Graham.
The workers teamed up from across the city schools to put together a week’s worth of meals for every school system child throughout the crisis.
The meals have been delivered by school bus drivers who also help pack the food. 1,600 children are the target of the effort.
“It’s all done with love,” said one worker.
The group paused their work at Hickory High School’s Mall to hear praise heaped on them by the School Board Chair and more. Monday marked the making of the 100,000th meal.
Officials hope to continue the program as long as it is needed and said they look forward to the day when buses are not taking food out, but rather, bringing kids back in to school.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.