Scattered thunderstorms set to return Wednesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Milder temperatures will persist through the remainder of the day, but despite the arrival of the cooler air the atmosphere is still unsettled.
Another series of scattered thunderstorms will pass through later this afternoon and into the early evening hours. The storms will track west to east from the Mountains into the Foothills and then into Piedmont. A few storms will be capable of producing small-sized hail.
Excess winds will slowly taper off during the evening hours, but breezy conditions will linger across the Mountains into Thursday morning.
Clear skies will reign overnight allowing temperatures to fall into the upper 30s and upper 40s. The development of frost is possible, especially across wind-sheltered areas in the higher elevations.
After a chilly start, highs will only climb to the upper 60s Thursday afternoon. But in contrast to today, we'll experience wall-to-wall sunshine. The rain-break will be short-lived with as another cold front sweeps through Friday giving way to a chance for showers.
We’ll aim for high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday afternoon. The onset of colder air late in the day will lead to a few flurries in the Mountains Friday night, however, accumulation isn’t expected.
High pressure returns Mother’s Day Weekend, so expect plenty of sunshine with highs remaining below-average in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.