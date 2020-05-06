Rep. Ted Budd announces EPA Cleanup grant for former mill area in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rep. Ted Budd (NC-13), along with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler, announced that the City of Salisbury would receive a $500,000 Brownfields Cleanup Grant.
According to a press release from Budd’s office, Rep. Budd and his staff worked with officials in Washington, D.C. to bring the city’s grant application to the attention of decision-makers from the White House and the EPA, and ultimately got the grant across the finish line.
“We are thrilled that the City of Salisbury has been chosen to receive this Brownfields Grant from the EPA," Budd. "The $500,000 grant will fund the cleanup of a contaminated area of the city and allow it to be developed and revitalized. In a time of great uncertainty in our country, this funding represents an important economic stimulus that will support the city of Salisbury and spur the economic comeback that is sure to take place once the COVD-19 pandemic is in our rearview mirror.”
“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the EPA to address contaminated sites in Salisbury," said Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander. "The past EPA Evaluation Grants positioned us to be shovel ready for this $500,000 EPA grant. This grant will enable us to clean up the former Kesler Mill Site, also located in an opportunity zone; remove an eye sore, improve public health and safety, and act as a catalyst for redevelopment of the site.”
“This grant allows Salisbury to significantly build on past improvements to the Park Avenue neighborhood. The economic impact will be significant, safe to say by millions of dollars. We are so appreciative of EPA’s commitment to our community. Among the many, I want to express my appreciation, Congressman Ted Budd and his team deserve many Thank You’s for their sustained and strong support of our EPA Grant Application.”
Grant funds will be used to clean up the former Kesler Mill/Fieldcrest Cannon Plant #7 located at 423 North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, which is located in a Qualified Opportunity Zone.
- A textile mill operated on the site from 1895 until 2003.
- Since ceasing operation, mill structures, including a large mill house, several warehouses, a machine shop, and a waste house, were demolished and left in large debris piles on the site.
- The site is contaminated with inorganic contaminants, metals, TCE, polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons, and petroleum hydrocarbons.
- Grant funds also will be used to conduct community outreach activities.
Background from EPA:
- A brownfield is a formerly contaminated site that, once cleaned up, can be repurposed or reused – not only cleaning up the environment but allowing these properties to be used for economic development in communities.
- This creates jobs, helps local economies, increases tax bases, and opens new opportunities for previously unused areas.
- EPA finds that for each dollar of brownfield grant funding, communities leverage approximately $17 in private funding.
- To date, EPA’s Brownfields program has helped clean up over 2,000 properties and leverage more than 160,000 jobs.
- Since EPA’s Brownfields Program began in 1995, it has provided nearly $1.6 billion in brownfield grants to assess and clean up contaminated properties and return blighted properties to productive reuse.
- To date, these Brownfields investments have leveraged more than $31 billion in cleanup and redevelopment.
