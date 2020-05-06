Rain chances go down - so do the temps!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Showers continue to be possible until the sun goes down. Then we will dry out and cool down overnight.
We will fall to around 40° in Charlotte but surrounding areas could make it down to the 30s. Thursday will be a sunny one but highs only make it to the upper 60s. Since the average high is now 77°, that’s pretty cool, for early May.
Friday highs will also be in the upper 60s. Most of the day will be dry but a cold front will move through in the evening and bring a 30% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Cooler air will work in behind that front.
Saturday will be the coolest day of the week. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s – even with sunny skies!
The coldest air will be in place Saturday night into Sunday morning. We will fall to the mid 30s on Charlotte, with areas outside the city making it below freezing. Mother’s Day morning could start out with frost for some. The rest of the day will be dry and highs make it to the upper 60s.
Next week will be a little closer to average. With mainly dry conditions, highs will be in the mid 70s.
Make it a great evening! Meteorologist Leigh Brock
