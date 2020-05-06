Person shot, seriously injured in north Charlotte

Person shot, seriously injured in north Charlotte
A male was shot in the abdomen and, officials say he has possibly life-threatening injuries. (Source: Pexels)
By WBTV Web Staff | May 6, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 11:03 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and seriously injured in north Charlotte Wednesday.

Charlotte police say the incident happened around 5:54 p.m. Police tell us they believe the incident happened somewhere on Halton Park Drive, however they had not yet found the crime scene.

A male was shot in the abdomen and, officials say he has possibly life-threatening injuries. He was picked up by a friend who took him to the hospital.

Authorities did not provide any other information about this shooting.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.