Parkdale Mills Salisbury plant closed, 110 jobs lost

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In April, Parkdale Mills Plant 23, located at 100 S. Main Street in Landis, closed permanently. 94 jobs were lost according to the NC WARN notice that was posted on February 27.
At that time, the plant in Salisbury at 2701 N. Main was advertising that it was hiring. Now a WARN notice has been filed saying that Salisbury Plant 11 closed permanently, idling 110 jobs.
The effective date of the closure listed is April 6. The COVID-19 pandemic is listed as the primary reason for the closure.
Rowan Economic Development Commission CEO and president Rod Crider said the organization has contacted Parkdale Mills to let workers know about the Connect Rowan online tool, which links displaced workers with local employers still hiring.
Companies currently hiring include Chewy’s new distribution center, Harris Teeter, Snow Joe, Food Lion, Walmart, Imperial Supplies, Aldi, McKenzie and Distinctive Naturescapes.
More information on job postings can be found at visitsalisburync.com/plan/hospitality-workers-business-resources/.
