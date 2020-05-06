One person rushed to hospital, another detained following shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital and another person was detained following a shooting in west Charlotte Wednesday.
The shooting happened around 12 p.m. on Central Avenue, near Glen Hollow Apartments Drive. Medic said the victim was taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said one person was detained at the scene as they searched the area for any witnesses to the incident.
No names have been released.
Officers had the area taped off at the scene as they investigated.
It is unclear what may have led to the shooting.
Anyone with further information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
