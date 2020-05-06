NWS: EF2 tornado likely touched down in Chester, Lancaster counties Tuesday

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A low-end EF2 tornado likely touched down in South Carolina during Tuesday’s storms, leaving behind a line of damage, according to the National Weather Service.
The strong storms moved through the area around 7 p.m. NWS officials say the most intense part of the tornado was in Lancaster County, with winds of up to 115 mph.
WBTV received multiple reports of damage around Great Falls in Chester County. This is in the southeast corner of Chester County, near the county line with Lancaster County.
A 32-year-old man died after being struck by lightning during the storms. Officials believe he was hit by a direct lightning strike as he got out of his car on York Street at the Chester Homes Community.
Chester County Emergency Management said several trees were down, mostly in the Hunter Road area of Richburg. Officials also said power lines were down and there were several vehicle accidents.
A Tornado Warning was originally issued for Chester County until 7:15 p.m. Not long after that warning expired, new Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued until 8:30 p.m. for parts of York, Chester, Chesterfield and Lancaster County.
