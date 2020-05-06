Novant Health launches ‘Thriving Together’ initiative to help healthcare workers cope with stress

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Novant Health is launching an initiative to help healthcare workers cope with the stress and demands of the job during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cassie Brault is a nurse in the ICU at Novant Health Presbyterian. She says visitor restrictions that prevent family from being with patients has made her job much more challenging. Last week, she cared for her first patient who died from COVID-19. She held his hand and Zoomed his family to reassure them that he wouldn’t be dying alone.
“It’s different when your patient passes away alone and not surrounded by their family and loved ones. And I just pictured if that was my dad or mom and not being able to be there. I don’t even know. I could not even describe that feeling,” Brault said. “I definitely took work home with me that day and I was constantly thinking of that family and what they’re going through, that they never got to hold their hand one more time.”
To help healthcare workers handle the stress of the job, Novant Health launched an initiative called Thriving Together. It provides healthcare workers with resources to help them in these five areas: emotional wellness, human connection, financial and community resources, physical health and leadership.
One resource offered to employees through the Thriving Together initiative is an online platform that includes podcasts, guided meditations, exercises, and other content to keep their well-being at top of mind.
“Historically speaking, healthcare professionals don’t want to talk about the stress of taking care of others puts on them. So, I think what the biggest impact of having this platform out there is that we can all now see that it’s okay to talk about the impact it has on us. And in fact, when we do that, and when we’re allowed to be human, we’re better caregivers,” Novant Health Chief Well-Being Officer Dr. Tom Jenike said.
