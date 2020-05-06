Nine more S.C. residents die from COVID-19, death toll hits 305

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina health officials reported 97 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 6,936.
The state reported nine more virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 305.
Officials reported that a COVID-19 positive York County resident died in Fort Mill late Monday afternoon. DHEC also notified officials that another resident York County resident died at a Charlotte Hospital with complications related to COVID 19.
The total number of S.C. cases in the WBTV viewing area by county include:
- Chester County: 35 cases
- Chesterfield County: 65 cases
- Lancaster County: 99 total cases
- York County: 221 cases
Health officials Monday released new graphs showing trends in reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the last 28- and 14-days, respectively.
The projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 1,000 new cases per week by mid-May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 9,652 confirmed cases on May 23.
For the latest information about bed utilization rates, testing, telehealth options and more, please visit our website at scdhec.gov/COVID-19.
DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.
As of May 5, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 18,135 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,468 were positive and 15,667 were negative. A total of 77,482 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.