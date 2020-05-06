National Guard to conduct state-wide flyover to salute N.C. heroes on Thursday

The 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard will be conducting a one aircraft C-17 flyover of various North Carolina cities, hospitals, and food banks on Thursday, May 7. (Source: North Carolina Air National Guard)
By WBTV Web Staff | May 6, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 1:33 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 145th Airlift Wing of the North Carolina Air National Guard will be conducting a one aircraft C-17 flyover of various North Carolina cities, hospitals, and food banks on Thursday, May 7.

The flyover is part of “Operation: American Resolve,” and will demonstrate the Air Force’s “continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response, while saluting the American heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19,” according to the National Guard.

The flyover will include several Charlotte locations: Harris Teeter Distribution Center at 1:21p.m., Novant Health Presbyterian Med Ctr at 1:25, Atrium Health Charlotte at 1:25 and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina at 1:27.

The C-17 will depart the Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 10 a.m. and travel to the locations listed below, with exact times being subject to change:

Asheville area: 10:50 a.m.

  • Mission Hospital
  • Manna Food Bank
  • Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
  • J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Morganton: 11:02 a.m.

  • Broughton Hospital
  • J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center

Hickory: 11:07 a.m.

  • Frye Regional Medical Hospital

Statesville: 11:12 a.m.

  • Iredell Memorial Hospital

Winston Salem: 11:21 a.m.

  • Wake Forest Baptist Hospital
  • Bowman Gray Campus
  • Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC

Greensboro/Burlington: 11:30 a.m.

  • High Point Regional
  • Moses Cone Memorial Hospital
  • Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters

Chapel Hill: 11:39 a.m.

  • UNC Chapel Hill Hospital

Durham: 11:42 a.m.

  • Durham VA Medical Center
  • Duke University Hospital

Butner: 11:46 a.m.

  • Central Regional Hospital
  • Murdoch Developmental Center
  • R.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Raleigh: 11:50 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

  • UNC REX Hospital
  • NC National Guard JFHQ
  • Wake Med Hospital
  • Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC
  • Duke/Raleigh Hospital
  • Downtown Raleigh Flyover (12 p.m.)

Goldsboro: 12:09 p.m.

  • Cherry Hospital
  • O’berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

Wilson: 12:15 p.m.

  • Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment

Greenville: 12:21 p.m.

  • Vidant Medical Center
  • Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center
  • Greenville Veteran’s Health Care Center

Kinston: 12:28 p.m.

  • Caswell Development Center

Jacksonville: 12:35 p.m.

  • Onslow Memorial Hospital

Wilmington: 12:48 p.m.

  • New Hanover Regional Medical Center

The flyovers will not cost taxpayers any money and are being conducted as part of regularly scheduled training.

