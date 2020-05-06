National Guard to conduct state-wide flyover to salute N.C. heroes on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 145th Airlift Wing of the North Carolina Air National Guard will be conducting a one aircraft C-17 flyover of various North Carolina cities, hospitals, and food banks on Thursday, May 7.
The flyover is part of “Operation: American Resolve,” and will demonstrate the Air Force’s “continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response, while saluting the American heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19,” according to the National Guard.
The flyover will include several Charlotte locations: Harris Teeter Distribution Center at 1:21p.m., Novant Health Presbyterian Med Ctr at 1:25, Atrium Health Charlotte at 1:25 and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina at 1:27.
The C-17 will depart the Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 10 a.m. and travel to the locations listed below, with exact times being subject to change:
Asheville area: 10:50 a.m.
- Mission Hospital
- Manna Food Bank
- Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
- J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
Morganton: 11:02 a.m.
- Broughton Hospital
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center
Hickory: 11:07 a.m.
- Frye Regional Medical Hospital
Statesville: 11:12 a.m.
- Iredell Memorial Hospital
Winston Salem: 11:21 a.m.
- Wake Forest Baptist Hospital
- Bowman Gray Campus
- Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC
Greensboro/Burlington: 11:30 a.m.
- High Point Regional
- Moses Cone Memorial Hospital
- Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters
Chapel Hill: 11:39 a.m.
- UNC Chapel Hill Hospital
Durham: 11:42 a.m.
- Durham VA Medical Center
- Duke University Hospital
Butner: 11:46 a.m.
- Central Regional Hospital
- Murdoch Developmental Center
- R.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
Raleigh: 11:50 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- UNC REX Hospital
- NC National Guard JFHQ
- Wake Med Hospital
- Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC
- Duke/Raleigh Hospital
- Downtown Raleigh Flyover (12 p.m.)
Goldsboro: 12:09 p.m.
- Cherry Hospital
- O’berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
Wilson: 12:15 p.m.
- Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment
Greenville: 12:21 p.m.
- Vidant Medical Center
- Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center
- Greenville Veteran’s Health Care Center
Kinston: 12:28 p.m.
- Caswell Development Center
Jacksonville: 12:35 p.m.
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
Wilmington: 12:48 p.m.
- New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Charlotte area: 1:25 p.m.
- Harris Teeter Distribution Center – 1:21
- Novant Health Presbyterian Med Ctr – 1:25
- Atrium Health Charlotte – 1:25
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina – 1:27
The flyovers will not cost taxpayers any money and are being conducted as part of regularly scheduled training.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.