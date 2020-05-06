MPD searching for missing baby last seen in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department needs your help searching for a missing baby.
Roman Varela was last seen around 11:00 Tuesday night at his grandfather’s house on Rosita Circle in Whitehaven.
According to the grandfather, Roman’s father Padro Varela came over to visit and took the child. He was last seen in a black truck with Mississippi tags.
Police believe he may be in Mississippi.
Roman was last seen wearing a blue and gray onesie pajama with little sharks on it. He’s a male Hispanic born July 25, 2018.
Padro was last seen wearing a white Laker shirt with stripes, a purple baseball cap, with ripped jeans and black shoes. He’s 5′7″, 140-lbs, has a mustache/goatee and a piercing on the upper eyebrow on the left side of his face.
If you see Roman or his father-- you should call the police at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.