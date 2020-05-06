Man shot, seriously injured near student housing apartments in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was seriously injured after being shot near student housing apartments in northeast Charlotte Wednesday night.
The incident happened in the parking lot of Boulevard 98 on University City Boulevard. Boulevard 98 is a student housing apartment complex that is within walking distance to the UNC Charlotte campus.
Police say a man was shot in the parking lot, and taken to the hospital by Medic.
He suffered serious injuries, but police say he is expected to survive.
Detectives are on scene interviewing witnesses and trying to determine the motive.
Police have one person detained at this time, however they are still working to determine his involvement, if at all.
No arrests have been made and the investigation remains active.
Officials did not provide any other details.
