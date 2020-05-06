Man killed in Catawba County motorcycle crash

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles in Catawba County Tuesday afternoon.
The three-vehicle wreck happened around 4 p.m. on N.C. 10 near Gracie Lane, about 9 miles west of Newton. Troopers say a 2010 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on N.C. 10, lost control in a curve and slid across the center line.
The motorcycle was struck by a 2006 Toyota Tacoma and a 2012 Nissan Titan.
The driver of the motorcycle, identified Wednesday as 34-year-old Gary William Owen of Hickory, was killed in the crash.
Investigators say speed was a factor in the motorcycle losing control and no charges will be filed against the other two drivers.
The roadway was closed at the scene and was reopened around 7 p.m.
No further information was released.
