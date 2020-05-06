Man arrested, caught with 4,000 grams of ‘high grade’ marijuana, gun on I-77

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after authorities caught him with thousands of grams of marijuana and a handgun on the interstate in Iredell County.
On Monday, deputies arrested and charged 26-year-old Christen Brown with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, and felony maintaining a motor vehicle to sell or use controlled substances.
These charges stem from a traffic stop I-77, when deputies pulled over a 2014 Cadillac passenger car for a traffic violation near Mile Marker 63.
During the course of the stop, and while speaking with the driver, deputies noticed inconsistencies in the travel plans of the people in the car.
Deputies deployed K-9 “Abby” who indicated the odor of a controlled substance.
A search of the vehicle was conducted, and deputies located eight vacuum-sealed freezer bags containing over 4,000 grams, or approximately nine pounds, of high grade marijuana inside the car along with a handgun.
Christen Brown was arrested without incident after claiming ownership of the marijuana. Brown was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center, and served with arrest warrants. He then appeared before a magistrate who issued a $30,000 secured bond on the charges.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.