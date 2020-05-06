Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
Predicted SC COVID-19 deaths rise as more reopening debated
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — As South Carolina continues reopening from the coronavirus, the state's peak of cases has been pushed further into the future with hundreds of additional deaths predicted. The new prediction is for more than 1,100 deaths by early August from COVID-19. Less than two weeks ago, state health officials predicted fewer than 700 deaths by early August. Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday that he hopes to announce soon when barber shops and dine-in restaurants can reopen. Meanwhile, health officials are trying to expand testing, especially in areas with more African Americans who represent 27% of the state's population but 53% of the COVID-19 deaths.
ILLEGAL GUNS-STUDENT
ATF: Man in possession of 90 guns researched mass killings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities said a South Carolina student was arrested and accused of illegally possessing 90 weapons, including assault rifles. Edward Daniel Kimpton Jr. was charged Tuesday with wire fraud, mail fraud and illegal possession of machine guns. The Midlands Technical College student was arrested Friday. Authorities said Kimpton purchased firearms, bullets and tactical gear from online sellers, but would later contest the sale, stating he never received the items. Authorities found 90 weapons, over 20,000 bullets and five bump stocks when they searched Kimpton's properties. Authorities also learned Kimpton was researching mass shootings. Kimpton's attorney said he would continue to seek bond for his client.
AP-US-ALLIGATOR-ATTACK
Woman killed by alligator in SC was doing homeowner's nails
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the woman attacked and killed by an alligator in a gated community along the South Carolina coast was visiting the homeowner to do her nails. Charleston County deputies said 58-year-old Cynthia Covert was trying to touch the animal at a Kiawah Island pond when it grabbed her Friday. A police report says after briefly getting away from the alligator, Covert stood in waist deep water and said “I guess I wont do this again,” but the alligator grabbed her in its jaws and took her under again. An autopsy report determined Covert drowned.
ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-VP
Biden pressed to choose a black woman as his running mate
DETROIT (AP) — As Joe Biden’s search for a vice presidential running mate heats up, he is facing growing pressure to choose a black woman. The move could further energize the Democratic Party’s loyal base of African American voters. But the public conversation is more nuanced. Biden has already committed to selecting a woman as his second-in-command, but the choice won’t be easy. While some believe race shouldn’t necessarily drive his selection, experts are warning it could be risky for his camp to assume black voters would still turn out in record numbers in November without a diverse ticket and tangible return for their fierce loyalty.
ALLIGATOR ATTACK
Police: Woman wanted to get close to alligator before attack
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a woman killed by an alligator at a South Carolina pond told a friend she wanted to get close to the animal. A police report says 58-year-old Cynthia Covert didn’t scream as the alligator attacked her and dragged her into the water Friday at a pond on Kiawah Island. Authorities say a Charleston County deputy had to shoot and kill the alligator to get Covert away from it. The police report says the woman Covert was staying with said she didn’t seem herself Friday and walked toward the alligator, which lunged and grabbed her in its mouth when she was about 4 feet away.
FOOD TAMPERING-LICKING SURFACE
Woman charged after licking hands, touching items in store
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A woman who allegedly licked her hands and touched food items and several surfaces at a South Carolina grocery store and sandwich shop has been arrested. News outlets report Shenir Gibson Holliday was taken into custody Saturday after Sumter police responded to reports of a suspicious person at an IGA grocery store. Authorities say surveillance footage from the grocery store and a sandwich shop from a previous incident showed 38-year-old Holliday licking her hands before touching food items, debit card machines, coins and other things. She has been charged and ordered to be tested for the novel coronavirus.