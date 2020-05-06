Gastonia man dies after home shot into ‘numerous’ times

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person shot in Gastonia Tuesday has died.
Police say 24-year-old Gavin Plyler’s home on E. Park Avenue was shot into “numerous” times around 9:17 p.m. Tuesday. Plyler was struck by gunfire and taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, where police say he later died.
Police say the shooter(s) left the scene before officers arrived. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department Criminal Investigations at 704-866-6885 or 704-866-6069.
