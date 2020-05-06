Farmers Markets opening with COVID-19 guidelines

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - As summer approaches, Farmers Markets across the Carolinas are starting to open, despite the coronavirus crisis.
In Hickory, the mid-week market has been running for a couple of weeks on Wednesdays.
Organizers are starting to see a lot of people showing up to shop and buy.
“We were worried before we opened that people might not come out,” said Kim Bost.
Farmer Shiloh Avery said she’s glad the people came.
“70% of our income comes from Farmers Markets,” Avery said.
Many customers wore face masks, but it wasn’t required. Social distancing, though, was. Long lines at some produce stands became even longer lines with six feet between patrons.
Vendors have strict rules this year. They have to wear masks and use gloves and hand sanitizer. Customers are also advised to point out items they want to buy and the vendors will pick them up.
Basically, it’s a you-touch, you-buy situation said officials. So far, folks are okay with that.
“It actually is a little easier for me,“ said one woman.
Officials expect the farmer’s markets to get bigger as the summer moves in and more crops are harvested.
That will likely mean larger crowds. Adjustments may be necessary, they said as time goes on, but said they will go with what the situation dictates.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen,” said one farmer.
