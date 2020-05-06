DA: No evidence of misconduct in deadly Caldwell Co. deputy-involved shooting

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Caldwell County deputy accused of fatally shooting a man last month has been cleared by the District Attorney.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24 on Miller Hill Road within Lenoir city limits. The deputy was responding to a call of a suspicious person along that road when he saw a man, later identified as 28-year-old Timothy Sides Jr., standing in the middle of the highway. As the deputy exited the patrol car, Sides approached the deputy and a confrontation occurred, Sheriff Alan Jones says.
That’s when officials say the deputy fired his weapon, killing Sides.
The deputy did have a body camera and the SBI reviewed the video as part of the investigation.
Officials say their investigation shows that the man did have a handgun with him at the time of the shooting. The deputy involved was not injured and was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.
Wednesday, the D.A. said there was no evidence of misconduct and that the deputy was cleared in the shooting. The name of the deputy has not been released.
Sides had a long criminal history, including assault, felony larceny, and possession of a firearm. He reportedly served several stints in prison including one for probation violation. Sides was released from prison last summer after serving time on that conviction.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.