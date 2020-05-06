3D Systems: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) _ 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.9 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Rock Hill, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and severance costs, were 4 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.
The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $134.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.8 million.
3D Systems shares have remained the same since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.75, a decrease of 21% in the last 12 months.
