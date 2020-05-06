Cool temps and scattered thundershowers back in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a crazy day of severe weather Tuesday, we’ll be a little calmer today, but we’re not totally done with rain. Pockets of morning sunshine will give way to variably cloudy skies this afternoon with scattered to even numerous thundershowers blowing through the region.
They’ll start in the mountains midday, then drift out into the foothills early afternoon before crossing the Charlotte area late afternoon. Widespread severe weather is unlikely, but small hail may fall in any thundershower today. We’ll be cool as well with afternoon readings in the 60s.
The sky will clear tonight and you may need to turn on the heat overnight as lows fall back to near 40°.
There’s plenty of sunshine in the forecast for Thursday and at least the first half of Friday before another front heads our way. Both days will stay on the cool side with highs only getting back to the upper 60s to near 70°, well below the normal high in the upper 70s.
Rain with our next front late Friday looks to be spotty and non-severe.
After that front blows by, another sharp cool-down will unfold for the holiday weekend. Again, there’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around, but high temperatures will only get back to the low to mid 60s Saturday before inching up closer to 70° on Sunday, Mother’s Day.
In between, model data strongly suggests most WBTV-area neighborhoods will fall into the cold 30s Saturday night, so there is a frost concern.
- Hope you have a great hump day! Meteorologist Al Conklin
