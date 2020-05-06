CMS teacher talks about new assignment - remote learning

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - During teacher appreciation week - words do matter.
Second grade teacher Wendy Tolbert says she has been hearing from parents and students often. She says since parents are now able to see what she does everyday when it comes to teaching their children - parents are grateful.
She says she has received emails and texts from parents expressing their gratitude. She says they have been very touching. This is what the messages say.
“I appreciate you and I appreciate everything you are doing for my child,” Tolbert said. “And it means a lot more to me this year.”
Tolbert teaches at Starmount Elementary School. She has been a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) teacher for about 15 years. She was an accountant, lost her job and then became a substitute teacher. And that’s when the bug bit her.
“For some reason I just kind of fell in love with the students,” Tolbert said. “And in love with teaching and the idea of teaching.”
The second grade teacher says remote learning has been a challenge. She says some of her students don’t have access to technology and she has not heard from one of her students since schools shut down in March because of COVID-19.
“It’s frustrating because I am really concerned about their learning,” she said. “I’m concerned that they are not getting what they need in academics.”
Tolbert says she is in constant contact with parents and does what she can to communicate with the parents who lack computers and technology.
She uses different phone apps to communicate with parents and parents have her cell phone number to reach out to her so she can go over assignments.
“Most of the parents are very cooperative,” Tolbert said. “And I appreciate them so much with keeping in contact with us and staying on top of their kids’ lesson.”
The teacher is also staying on top of parents and see what they are in need of.
“I have some parents that have lost their jobs,” she said. “They need food. The schools provide food for them.”
Tolbert says her kids are dealing with their new normal. Her lessons with them on Zoom last for an hour but sometimes they go over when students hop on late. Tolbert doesn’t mind - she wants her students to be successful.
“The only thing that they say to me is - I miss you Ms. Tolbert.” the 2nd grade teacher said.
The CMS teacher wonders what next year will look like. She believes it will be difficult to practice social distancing in a 2nd grade class.
“How do you do that with kids,” Tolbert said. “Especially with small kids who just want to love on you all day and hug you - how do you say you can’t hug me.”
Another thing Tolbert misses are her co-workers. She says on Fridays the teachers get together to check in on each other.
“I miss seeing them,” Tolbert said. “Miss seeing their happy faces and just talking about things.”
Tolbert starts her day around 7 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. She wants to be accessible for her parents and students.
While she continues to do her job - CMS will be there. The district says if students lack technology - students can call the school principal.
Also CMS says it will start Thursday sending crews out to look for students the district hasn’t heard from since schools shut down.
