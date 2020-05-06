City of Gastonia receives $300,000 EPA grant

“We want to thank the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, and Congressman Patrick McHenry for their support,” said Gastonia Mayor Walker E. Reid. “Gastonia is a strong community that has transitioned from its textile roots to a robust and diverse economy. Our City is proving to be “the place to be” for developers and young professional entrepreneurs,” said Gastonia Mayor Walker E. Reid, III.