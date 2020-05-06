City of Gastonia receives $300,000 EPA grant

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Gastonia has been awarded $300,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency to conduct environmental assessments.
It is the first time Gastonia has received such a grant.
“We want to thank the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, and Congressman Patrick McHenry for their support,” said Gastonia Mayor Walker E. Reid. “Gastonia is a strong community that has transitioned from its textile roots to a robust and diverse economy. Our City is proving to be “the place to be” for developers and young professional entrepreneurs,” said Gastonia Mayor Walker E. Reid, III.
The city will also use the funds to develop two cleanup plans and support community involvement activities. Assessment activities will focus on the NC Highway 7 Corridor, which contains multiple brownfield sites, including a mix of abandoned commercial buildings and former mill facilities, and Qualified Opportunity Zones. The priority sites include two areas formerly occupied by textile mills.
Across the country, 435 entities applied for approximately $65.6 million in funding.
