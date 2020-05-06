Charlotte police prepare for first phase of North Carolina reopening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are gearing up for phase one of North Carolina’s reopening and want you to know how it could impact you.
As summer rolls around, more kids will be at home. Officials encourage parents to take a proactive approach when it comes to knowing the kind of content your child is looking at online.
Just because your child is on a seemingly safe website, child predators can pretend to be anyone and will go to where the children are.
But it’s not just young people who are vulnerable. The unit is seeing an uptick in scams as a result of data breaches. Whether an email or text, don’t respond to messages you don’t recognize.
Out on the streets, speed-related fatalities are up. It appears, because fewer cars are out on the streets.
While North Carolina begins to move into phases of reopening, officers want to make sure you are driving safely; they say you will begin to see officers in the field.
While out protecting you, officers are also keeping safe. One officer who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently out. There were five officers total who tested positive and the other four are back to work.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.