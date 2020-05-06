Body of missing Rowan Co. hiker found at waterfall day after rescue squad member dies during search

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) - The body of a missing Rowan County hiker who had fallen at a waterfall was found Wednesday, one day after a member of a rescue squad died during the search.
The body of Chandler Manuel, 24, from Rockwell, North Carolina, was found at 3:45 p.m. at the bottom of Whitewater Falls, where he was last seen on Monday, Jackson County Public Information Officer Kelly Donaldson said.
The search turned deadly Tuesday when a longtime member of the Glenville-Cashiers Rescue Squad, Eldon Jamison, 71, fell from a rope and was killed, Donaldson said.
The search for the hiker began Monday night when Emergency Management officials received a call at about 9 p.m. from Transylvania County officials.
Jackson County Emergency Management, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office and fire department, a swift water rescue dive team from Henderson County, along with other public safety departments from surrounding areas joined the search Tuesday.
During the search, Jamison fell from a rope as he worked with a rugged remote high line operations rappelling team, Donaldson said.
Jamison's body was retrieved from the bottom of the falls at 4:15 p.m. by a National Guard N.C. Heart helicopter team, according to Donaldson.
Ten other search team members were below the falls, while eight others were on their way down to the falls at the time of the incident, Donaldson said.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is investigating the incident, which is standard when a death occurs in the line of duty, Donaldson said.
Jamison served more than 40 years as a member of the Glenville-Cashiers Rescue Squad. He is a widower, and father of three children — Amanda, Scottie and Richard. Jamison held multiple offices within the squad, including captain and assistant captain. He is a former employee with the Glenville-Cashiers EMS and was one of six original employees of the agency in 1984.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.