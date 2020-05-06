Aeterna Zentaris: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) _ Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $779,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Summerville, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.
The drug developer posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at 77 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.78.
