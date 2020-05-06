Aerie: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (AP) _ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.1 million in its first quarter.
The North Carolina, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.07 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 84 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 75 cents per share.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $20.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21 million.
Aerie shares have dropped 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.66, a fall of 61% in the last 12 months.
