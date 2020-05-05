Weddington’s Will Shipley commits to Clemson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A huge get on Tuesday for the Clemson Tigers as the #1 all-purpose running back in the nation in the class of 2021 committed to Dabo Swinney’s program. Weddington’s Will Shipley made his announcement on his Twitter page.
Shipley picked the Tigers over Stanford, Notre Dame, North Carolina and NC State.
“This isn’t about me,” said Shipley in his commitment video that he posted on Twitter. “It’s about the legacy I want to leave behind.”
Clemson signed 2 four star running backs in 2020 and now they add another 4 star back in Shipley.
A lot of folks compare his game to Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey as he is a dual threat as a runner and a receiver.
Last season, Shipley rushed for 2,066 yards and had 580 yard receiving and 42 total touchdowns. He would go on to be named the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior.
The Weddington Warriors also won their second straight 3AA state championship as Shipley was named the game’s MVP.
He has one more year in Matthews as the Warriors will be the favorites to once again claim the state title.
